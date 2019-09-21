Following a dominant victory over St. Augustine’s in the season opener at Moretz Stadium, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team hit the road for a battle with Virginia Union last week. The Bears scored 28 unanswered points in the second and third quarters and ultimately came away with a 17-point win over the Panthers to improve to 2-0 on the season.
This week, L-R returns home to begin South Atlantic Conference play against Newberry. The contest kicks off at 6 p.m. tonight at Moretz Stadium and will feature the Bears trying to extend their conference winning streak to eight and their home winning streak to nine.
L-R head coach Drew Cronic talked about the culture the football program has been able to build since he took over last season during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Tuesday evening.
“To be at a place like Lenoir-Rhyne where it really means something to people and where it’s tradition … that means a lot,” said Cronic. “And then to have Hickory behind us like we do and to have a gameday atmosphere is amazing. People have been so good to us, and I’ve said this a bunch of times, it just makes you want to give them something they can be proud of because they treat us so good and it’s so important to them.
“I feel like from a culture standpoint, we’ve in a lot of ways kind of fixed the culture here and got the culture moving really in the right direction from within the program,” he added. “And then obviously outside the fans, the alumni, the students, our administration, it’s phenomenal. It’s just a pleasure to be here.”
L-R rolled past St. Augustine’s two weeks ago, beginning its 100th season of football with a 68-7 home win. The Bears’ first real challenge came at Virginia Union in Week 2, but thanks to another strong defensive effort, they emerged victorious by a 28-11 final.
Speaking of challenges, tonight's game against Newberry will likely be the toughest one yet for the Bears, who have won 12 straight regular-season games. One of those wins came in a 34-21 road victory over the Wolves last October, a game L-R trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-14 at halftime before holding Newberry scoreless in the second half.
The Wolves may be 0-2, but they have played a difficult schedule thus far. After losing to North Greenville by a 17-7 score on the road in Week 1, Newberry fell 30-28 to Florida Tech in its home opener last Saturday.
“Those games could have gone either way. They could easily be sitting here 2-0, so we’re not fooled, I promise you,” said Cronic. “They’re good, they’re really good. … We’re not gonna sneak up on anything, they’re gonna get out there and play ball.
“We’ve got to block ‘em, break tackles and hit open receivers,” he continued. “And then we’ve got to cover their guys, make tackles and fill the right gaps, and we’ve got to play better than them.”
Todd Knight has been the head coach at Newberry since 2009, building a program that has won at least five games in eight of his 10 seasons at the helm. He is the second-winningest coach in school history, leading the Wolves to three playoff appearances.
According to Cronic, this year’s Newberry team is “a lot like most of the Newberry teams.” Behind such players as redshirt sophomore quarterback Dre Harris (312 passing yards, 76 rushing yards, 2 total touchdowns), junior wide receiver Bobby Irby (9 catches for 123 yards) and junior running back Catriez Cook (19 carries for 77 yards), the Wolves have the talent to be a handful for opposing defenses.
“Offensively, they’re gonna be more complex than what we’ve seen the first two weeks,” said Cronic. “Lot of smoke and mirrors, lot of bells and whistles, quarterback is a very good athlete and he’s making good decisions, and they have some skill guys up front.
“This will be the biggest challenge our defense has faced so far,” he added. “… They’re a good team and they will challenge us and we’ve got to play really good to give ourselves an opportunity to win the game.”
On the other side, the Wolves’ offense will go up against the strength of the Bears’ team, their defense. Senior safety Kyle Dugger had two interceptions in the opener, while fellow senior safety Landon Scott had a pair of picks last week. Additionally, L-R has allowed just 36 rushing yards through two games.
“Our guys up front are really playing well,” said Cronic, who was impressed with what his defense did against Virginia Union. “We were able to shut down the run game, make them one-dimensional.
“… We’re deep up front and we’re good up front,” he continued. “We’re good at linebacker and the guys that are playing are doing a good job. It’s nice to feel that you’re gonna get stops and a lot of three-and-outs, and we had a couple turnovers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.