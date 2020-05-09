Kaley Harris

Lenoir-Rhyne women's lacrosse player Kaley Harris (6) maintains possession in this file photo.

 Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

For the second straight year, Lenoir-Rhyne University ranked 18th out of 316 NCAA Division II athletic departments in community service hours. The Bears were also the highest-ranked team in the South Atlantic Conference.

As an athletic department, L-R totaled 5,474 hours and volunteered at 61 different organizations with 100% participation over the 22 sports at Lenoir-Rhyne. Women's lacrosse led all L-R programs with 17 average volunteer hours per player and totaled 479 hours.

The men's lacrosse team finished second out of all Division II men's lacrosse teams in community service hours with 782, an average of 14 hours per player. Football contributed the most community service hours at 1,335. The spirit team and men's basketball also averaged more than 10 volunteer hours per student-athlete.

The Bears were well on pace to top 6,000 volunteer hours for the third straight year before the season was abruptly cut short.

Twenty-two student-athletes contributed 20 or more hours. Six women's lacrosse players finished in the top seven individually in volunteer hours, led by Kaley Harris who earned the most volunteer hours of any student-athlete.

NCAA DIVISION II TOP 20 COMMUNITY SERVICE

1. Arkansas Tech

2. Wayne State

3. Georgia Southwestern

4. Clayton State

5. Daeman

6. Georgian Court

7. Texas Women's

8. University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

9. Emporia State

10. Davis & Elkins

11. Auburn-Montgomery

12. Converse

13. New York Tech

14. Mercy

15. Roberts Wesleyan

16. Mary

17. Belmont Abbey

18. Lenoir-Rhyne

19. Dominican (California)

20. California St.-Stanislaus

