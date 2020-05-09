For the second straight year, Lenoir-Rhyne University ranked 18th out of 316 NCAA Division II athletic departments in community service hours. The Bears were also the highest-ranked team in the South Atlantic Conference.
As an athletic department, L-R totaled 5,474 hours and volunteered at 61 different organizations with 100% participation over the 22 sports at Lenoir-Rhyne. Women's lacrosse led all L-R programs with 17 average volunteer hours per player and totaled 479 hours.
The men's lacrosse team finished second out of all Division II men's lacrosse teams in community service hours with 782, an average of 14 hours per player. Football contributed the most community service hours at 1,335. The spirit team and men's basketball also averaged more than 10 volunteer hours per student-athlete.
The Bears were well on pace to top 6,000 volunteer hours for the third straight year before the season was abruptly cut short.
Twenty-two student-athletes contributed 20 or more hours. Six women's lacrosse players finished in the top seven individually in volunteer hours, led by Kaley Harris who earned the most volunteer hours of any student-athlete.
NCAA DIVISION II TOP 20 COMMUNITY SERVICE
1. Arkansas Tech
2. Wayne State
3. Georgia Southwestern
4. Clayton State
5. Daeman
6. Georgian Court
7. Texas Women's
8. University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
9. Emporia State
10. Davis & Elkins
11. Auburn-Montgomery
12. Converse
13. New York Tech
14. Mercy
15. Roberts Wesleyan
16. Mary
17. Belmont Abbey
18. Lenoir-Rhyne
19. Dominican (California)
20. California St.-Stanislaus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.