IRVING, Texas — Lenoir-Rhyne seniors Ronnie Clifton and Clayton Horn have been named members of the 2020 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Hampshire Honor Society, the organization announced Wednesday.
The duo were also named Academic All-Americans this season, with Clifton earning the honor in back-to-back years. Clifton was also an All-South Atlantic Conference performer and helped L-R to a 13-1 season and a second consecutive trip to the NCAA quarterfinals.
Clifton's versatility helped the Bears finish as one of the best offenses in the nation as he started at both center and left tackle. Thanks to Clifton, L-R ranked in the top 10 in Division II in rushing yards per game and points per game.
Horn led the team with 86 total tackles and was named SAC First Team as well as All-Southeast Region First Team. The linebacker had seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles for an L-R defense that ranked in the top 10 in Division II in rushing yards allowed per game and 16th in the nation in points allowed per game.
The honor society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade point average or better throughout their college careers. An all-time high of 1,432 players from 364 schools qualified for membership in the society's 14th year.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:
• Completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019; graduated players who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (i.e., declared for NFL draft or retired from football) may also be nominated.
• Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study.
• Met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements.
• Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season.
