Fresh off a pair of NCAA quarterfinal appearances, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team has announced its 2020 schedule under first-year head coach Mike Jacobs. Jacobs and the Bears kick off the 101st year of L-R football on Sept. 5 when they travel to St. Augustine’s.
The home opener takes place on Sept. 12 when Virginia Union comes to Hickory. In 2019, the Bears went to Richmond and handed the Panthers a 28-11 loss.
South Atlantic Conference play takes up eight of the final nine weeks of the season as L-R will put a 15-game regular season conference winning streak on the line. In total, the Bears have won 17 straight games against league foes, including wins over Carson-Newman and Wingate in the NCAA playoffs over the past two years.
The Bears will travel to Newberry on Sept. 19 and then host Mars Hill in the SAC home opener on Sept. 26. Over the course of the final six weeks, L-R will travel to Carson-Newman (Oct. 17) and Wingate (Oct. 31).
The only nonconference opponent after Week 2 is Barton on Nov. 7. The Bulldogs haven’t had a football program since the 1950s, but are restarting the program in 2020. The Bears are 9-0 all-time against Barton (previously known as Atlantic Christian) and this will mark the first meeting since 1950.
Senior Day and the regular season finale will be on Nov. 14 as Catawba is welcomed between the bricks. The Bears and Indians have met in the final game of the regular season every year since 1973 and this will mark the 100th meeting between the rivals.
L-R will be defending two straight SAC championships in 2020.
