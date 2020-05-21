Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTH CENTRAL CATAWBA COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... WEST CENTRAL IREDELL COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 745 PM EDT THURSDAY. * AT 800 AM EDT, RAINFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF 4-8 INCHES SINCE MONDAY OVER THE HEADWATERS OF THE CATAWBA RIVER AND ASSOCIATED TRIBUTARIES HAS CAUSED HIGH FLOWS ALONG THE CATAWBA RIVER. AS THE FLOODWAVE PASSES THROUGH THE CATAWBA RESERVOIR CHAIN, POOL ELEVATIONS WILL RISE AND FALL IN SUCCESSION. DUKE ENERGY IS AGGRESSIVELY MOVING WATER THROUGH THE RIVER SYSTEM IN ORDER TO MANAGE THE HEAVY RAINFALL. AS A RESULT, LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE IS ABOVE FULL POOL AND WATER IS SPILLING OVER THE DAM. LAKE LEVELS HAVE JUST PASSED ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE AND ARE EXPECTED TO RISE A BIT FURTHER THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. THEREFORE, A FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR NUISANCE FLOODING AND WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT OR UNTIL THE FLOODWAVE HAS PASSED. * AS OF 700 AM, LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE IS AT 102.20 FEET AND RISING STEADILY. ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE: 102.00 FEET MINOR FLOOD STAGE: 103.00 FEET FORECAST: DUKE ENERGY PROJECTS THE POOL COULD REACH 102.50 FEET BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON BEFORE LEVELING. LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE COULD RECEDE BELOW 102.0 FEET LATER THURSDAY. IMPACTS: AT 102.0 FEET...ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE. NUISANCE FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AREAS INCLUDING RESIDENTIAL YARDS, DOCKS, AND BOAT-LAUNCH AREAS IS ONGOING. RESIDENTS SHOULD TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTIONS TO PROTECT PROPERTY ADJACENT TO THE LAKE AND MONITOR MESSAGING FROM CATAWBA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. * FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LAKE LEVELS, PROJECTIONS, OR DAM RELEASES, PEOPLE ARE ENCOURAGED TO VISIT HTTP://LAKES.DUKE-ENERGY.COM OR CALL 1-800-829-5253. * RESIDENTS ALONG LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE SHOULD CONTACT CATAWBA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TO UPDATE THEIR CONTACT INFORMATION USING THE FOLLOWING DIRECT LINK TO THEIR COMMUNITY ALERT SYSTEM WEB PAGE AT: WWW.CATAWBACOUNTYNC.GOV/ONLINE-SERVICES/COMMUNITY-ALERT-SYSTEM/ PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS, FISHERMEN, KAYAKERS, AND OTHER LAKE USERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION DURING ELEVATED LAKE LEVELS AND DOWNSTREAM RELEASES. AVOID AREAS ALONG THE STREAM BELOW DAMS RELEASING WATER. CAMPERS AND OTHER RESIDENTS ALONG THE LAKESHORE MUST BE PREPARED TO RETREAT TO HIGHER GROUND IF LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE. STAY WEATHER AWARE, MONITOR LAKE LEVELS CLOSELY, AND HEED GUIDANCE FROM LOCAL OFFICIALS AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. &&