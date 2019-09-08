The Lenoir-Rhyne women's basketball team has released its 2019-20 schedule. The season tips off the weekend of Friday, Nov. 8, against nonconference opponents in Greenwood, South Carolina.
"We have some exhibition contests against quality D1 (Division I) opponents, all in North Carolina, which will be great exposure for our program. We will be opening the season with back-to-back games against Lander and USC Aiken, which always proves to be very beneficial in preparing our team for SAC (South Atlantic Conference) play," L-R head coach Cameron Sealey said. "Lees-McRae and Belmont Abbey gives us two in-region opponents, and then we will have the opportunity to face Wingate at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, to take part in their Education Day."
The Bears will be playing two exhibition games against Division I opponents UNC Asheville and UNC Greensboro. After playing UNCG on Jan. 1, the Bears play 17 straight conference games before the SAC tournament.
In her second season at the helm, Sealey and the Bears finished with a 17-13 overall record and an 11-9 mark in SAC play, which was good for fourth in the conference. L-R won its first SAC quarterfinal game since 2015 when the Bears defeated Newberry 69-51 and also hosted its first SAC tournament game since 2014.
L-R returns Madeline Hardy, who was named to the SAC All-Freshman team after leading the Bears in rebounds at 6.9 per game and averaging 9.7 points per game. L-R also brings back sharpshooter Kennedy Weigt, who averaged 8.5 points per game and buried 66 3-pointers, which was fourth-best in the league.
"We have some very exciting games ahead that are unique and rare opportunities," Sealey said. " We always strive to schedule challenging opponents that will help prepare us to be our best in February and March, and I have no doubt we have done that with this 2019-20 schedule."
To view the entire 2019-20 schedule, visit www.lrbears.com .
