The Bank of America branch on North Center Street will be closing on Dec. 10.
Customers who opened accounts at the Viewmont branch will have their accounts transferred to the branch in downtown Hickory, said Jennifer Darwin, senior vice president of corporate communications for the bank.
Bank customers who opened safe deposit boxes at the North Center Street branch will need to close out those boxes before the branch closes. This applies even if the box is empty.
Darwin cited customers’ increased use of online banking as a reason for the closing.
“Every day, more customers use their mobile phone or online banking to do their basic transactions, and they come into our centers when they want advice and guidance for their more complex needs,” Darwin said. “In some instances, this has resulted in the closing of financial centers, like this one.”
