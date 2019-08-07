The Bandys football team continued its second week of fall practice on Tuesday morning. According to head coach Tom Eanes, the Trojans are predominantly made up of juniors and sophomores this season after graduating a talented group of seniors from a team that finished 12-2 overall and 7-0 in South Fork 2A Conference action last year. At quarterback, juniors Jackson Spicer and Keelan Henrickson and sophomore Parker Dehart have all taken reps, although the latter has been slowed by a finger injury. Several running backs will receive carries including the senior trio of Hunter Jones, Josh Williams and converted wide receiver Christian Sigmon, while the receiving corps includes the likes of senior Blake Reynolds, junior Dylan Thompson and sophomore Parker Styborski. Defensively, reigning Hickory Daily Record Defensive Player of the Year Williams returns at linebacker to pace what was a stingy unit a year ago.
Look for a full 2019 Bandys football preview in the Friday, Aug. 23, edition of the HDR. Additionally, check out upcoming editions of the HDR for more photos from local high school football practices.