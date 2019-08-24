Graduation may have taken Ethan Howard, the program’s all-time leading rusher, away from the Bandys football team. But if Friday night’s 36-15 road win over St. Stephens was an indication, the Trojans have replaced their big mule who gained nearly 2,400 yards last season and scored 26 touchdowns with a whole herd.
“This is more like we’ve done in the past, having a variety of guys and getting a little bit more on the edge,” said veteran coach Tom Eanes, who is in his second season at Bandys. “Isaiah (Gilchrist) and Josh (Williams) pounded it hard and our A-backs did a good job of getting some yards on the edge.”
Throw in a quarterback who literally has no experience yet scored two touchdowns with 57 rushing yards and it was easy to see why Eanes was enjoying the evening even though the clock was nearing midnight after the late start.
“Jackson Spicer — first time he’s ever taken a snap in a football game, much less a varsity game,” Eanes said.
The Trojans (1-0), unofficially, ran the ball 57 times for 461 yards and five touchdowns. Spicer and Williams each had two scoring runs and A-back Chris Culliver another. Seven different Trojans carried the ball from scrimmage, led by Gilchrist.
Gilchrist, a junior, took the ball 18 times and produced 165 yards with a long run of 42 yards. While the 170-pounder was the Trojans’ slasher who sliced and diced the Indians’ defense, Williams was the sledgehammer. At 220 pounds, the senior demonstrated a punishing north-south style. Williams only ran the ball eight times, but still collected 98 yards with scoring blasts of 29 and 12 yards in the third quarter that took the Trojans from a halftime deficit of 8-7 to a third-quarter lead of 22-8.
But whether or not the game was even going to be played Friday was in doubt early in the evening. Lightning and thunder delayed the opening kickoff for an hour and 45 minutes. Both teams had long drives the first time they touched the ball. The difference was the Indians’ drive stalled deep in Bandys’ territory while the Trojans got a 1-yard touchdown run from Spicer for an early 7-0 lead.
“I didn’t know how we were going to be,” conceded Eanes about the late start. “Sitting in that hallway for three hours, the kids were out in nowhere it seemed for the longest time.”
But St. Stephens came back and in the second period put together a 13-play, 88-yard drive. On third down from the Trojans’ 6-yard line, Zak McLauchlin found a crease for a touchdown and then added a 2-point conversion for an 8-7 lead the Indians took into the half.
McLauchlin went over 100 yards himself with 110 yards on 23 carries.
“A few mistakes and executing down in the red zone a couple of times,” lamented St. Stephens coach Wayne Hicks. “But we had a lot of positives, just that one turnover there and we didn’t have too many penalties.”
Eanes said he had a simple message for his team at intermission.
“Just win the play you’re on,” the Bandys coach said. “That’s the only thing you can control. The kids did a good job in the second half of getting refocused and finally playing some football. They did a good job of pounding it.”
Gilchrist certainly saved his best football of the night for the second half. Held to 40 yards in the first half, he exploded for 125 yards in the second half on just 10 carries.
“Just come out and play the ballgame. I didn’t feel any pressure (to replace Howard),” Gilchrist said. “I got to step in his footsteps. I just wanted to do the same great job.”
Gilchrist was quick to share the credit for his night’s performance.
“They were coming at me hard and I was doing my best to get away from them,” Gilchrist said with a smile. “My linemen played great. They just moved them for me.”
Over in the opposing locker room, Hicks made a similar observation.
“Gotta give Coach Eanes a lot of credit,” Hicks said. “Their kids are very physical up front.”
With Gilchrist and Williams forcing the linebackers and safeties to play tighter and closer for run support, the Trojans used their A-backs to attack what became a thinning second and third line of defense for the Indians. Faced with third-and-25 from the St. Stephens 35 on the first play of the fourth quarter, Chris Culliver took a pitch and beat everyone to the left corner and didn’t stop until he crossed the goal line.
That gave Bandys an insurmountable three-score lead.
“The kids did what they were supposed to do,” Eanes said.
While Bandys plays Fred T. Foard at home next Friday, St. Stephens travels to Bunker Hill.
“We knew going in we were going to have to build our defense, so we’re going to have to get better defensively,” Hicks said. “But offensively we moved the ball.”