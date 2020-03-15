0ptimist International has recognized the Balls Creek Optimist Club for 50 years of membership in the organization. The club offers youth sports programs in football, baseball, softball, basketball and cheerleading.
In 1970, leaders of the Balls Creek area recognized the need for an organization that could promote youth sports in the community. When Voyd and Beatrice Burris donated land for the club, members donated time and money to construct a clubhouse and a baseball field.
In the meantime, application to Optimist International was made. On July 23, 1970, the club was formally chartered into Optimist International. From humble beginnings, the facilities now consist of five baseball/softball fields of which four are lighted.
As a private nonprofit organization, the club raises money through two yearly events. The Balls Creek Optimist Golf Tournament, held the first Saturday in June, will celebrate its 20th year in 2020. In addition, the club has operated the shack at the Balls Creek Campground for more than 30 years.
In 2015 the club initiated the Larry Teague Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is available to any Bandys High School graduate who has participated in any sports program at the club.
The club meets on the first and third Wednesday of every month. For more information, visit the website at www.ballscreekoptimist.org or contact D.L. Turbyfill at 828-310-2569.
