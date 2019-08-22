Backhoe operator digs chance to represent Hickory in national competition

A city of Hickory heavy equipment operator, Bobby Hatley, was selected to participate in the American Public Works Association National Equipment Roadeo in Seattle, Washington on Sept. 9, according to a city press release.
“I’m excited to represent the city in the national competition and demonstrate the skills I have developed operating the equipment used to serve the citizens of Hickory,” said Hatley via the release.
Hatley has worked in the city’s Public Services Department since December 2011. He started as an Equipment Operator in the Street Division and was promoted to Heavy Equipment Operator in July 2014. He was promoted to the position of Street Maintenance Supervisor in July of this year, according to the release.
Hatley’s name was drawn from finalists in municipal competitions throughout the state to participate in the nationwide mini-excavator, or backhoe, Roadeo in Seattle. The national competition will include two events to test the skills of mini-excavator operators.
“Bobby is a rising star in our Public Services Department,” said Public Services Director Kevin Greer via the release. “This is a great opportunity for him and for the city of Hickory to have a representative in the competition.”