Editor’s Note: On Thursday it was announced that all high school athletic events in the state of North Carolina have been suspended until April 6 due to the threat of the coronavirus. That includes Saturday’s 2A state girls basketball championship game between Newton-Conover and Farmville Central in Chapel Hill, which has been postponed indefinitely. Nevertheless, the Hickory Daily Record decided it was appropriate to share this story about Red Devils head coach Sylvia White in its entirety.
Outside of coaching, Dr. Sylvia White has done just about all there is to do in education. According to the press release sent out by Newton-Conover City Schools when she was hired in 2018 for his third stint as the head coach of Newton-Conover High’s girls basketball team, White has served the district as a human resource director, middle school principal, athletic director, dropout prevention and career development counselor, just to name a few. On her desk at the district’s central office, her business cards currently list her job as Executive Director of Auxiliary Services.
However, in talking with White, there’s little doubt where her heart is. Following the postgame press conference after Newton-Conover captured the 2A West Regional last Saturday, she was asked why she stepped back into coaching after 14 years away from the game. White responded with questions of her own.
“Let me ask you,” quizzed White, “did you feel the electricity in that room? Did you feel the adrenaline?” Upon receiving an affirmative answer to her queries, she finished the thought.
“That’s why. There’s nothing like it.”
A glance at her cabinet at the side of her office will quickly tell the visitor that coaching is in her blood. Included on the shelf is Pat Summitt’s “Definite Dozen” rules for success. There are also mementos of previous successes from another era. During White’s first four-year tenure at Newton-Conover, her teams played in the finals twice, finishing second in 1990 before winning it all in 1992. In between, White’s squad finished 27-1.
She went on to coach at Mars Hill College from 1992 to 1998 before returning to the district. White’s second tenure with the Red Devils was from 2000 to 2004.
White has won numerous awards during her coaching career, including the 1992 North Carolina state coach of the year and the 1996 South Atlantic Conference coach of the year, while at Mars Hill.
However, White will tell you the awards are secondary. It is about the team and their improvement.
When the head coaching job became available after the 2017-18, White expressed interest in returning to the bench. Newton-Conover High’s athletic director John Echerd was eager to put the energy of White with a talented yet underachieving group that went 17-11.
“She still had that edge to have that interaction and still help these girls get better,” Echerd said. “We saw the potential of what we thought these girls could be and having her lead this team.”
The potential of the Red Devils came largely due to the tenure of center Chyna Cornwell, a Rutgers signee, of whom White has called a once-in-a-lifetime player. But the return for White to coaching had more to do with the itch of molding a group of young women into a cohesive group.
“There’s nothing like talking a group of these young athletes,” said White, now in her 10th season overall, when asked why she wanted to go back into coaching. “And taking them and molding them into one to achieve a common goal, and that they want to work together. To get them to do that and to see the success come because of their willingness to come together for a common goal.”
Cornwell has appreciated her coach’s passion for the game, particularly her skill at taking something that may seem irrelevant at the time and turning it into crucial information in a game situation. Yet, the Red Devils center said the ability to meld basketball acumen and genuine caring about the team has been more crucial.
“She cares for her players and will sacrifice anything for them,” said Cornwell. “She’s eager to not only learn more about the game of basketball but her players as well, that’s what makes her so different.”
Junior forward Grace Loftin said that White has provided a steady presence for the team over the two years she has been on the varsity. While White is not one for yelling to get a point across, there are two ever-present demands for the team.
“Since day one, we’ve had those two rules,” said Loftin, who along with Cornwell recited them at Saturday’s postgame press conference. “Become a team and to get better. We’ve all just stuck to it and it’s like we’re really a family, because of that.”
Echerd said that family-like feeling played out during the regional championship, when all five starters played all 32 minutes of the game.
“There was not a single girl on that bench that was upset about that,” said Echerd. “They were all about the success of the team and they were all genuinely happy for each other. She takes that team and she can quiet all the negativity and bring them all together.”
That is the adrenaline rush that excites White more than winning — the ability to get a diverse group to work together for a common goal. While she said she is “blessed beyond more than I ever should be” for her third trip to the state final, that is the proverbial cherry on the top for what she wants to do in coaching.
“If you teach young ladies to do the right thing,” explained White, who enters the championship game at 198-79 overall as the head coach of the Red Devils, “and they learn to make good decisions, and they work hard to do better and they work together, that’s the biggest reward …There’s folks that do the same and win, maybe, 10 games, but they get the same reward.”
