Albree Brooke Gallimore.jpg

Albree Brooke Gallimore, 12, of Statesville. 

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home on Sonja Drive.

Albree Brooke Gallimore was seen getting into a dark, older model sedan which was driven by an unknown man, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell, in a news release, said deputies answered a call Sunday about Gallimore, who was seen getting into a car around midnight. She is believed to be in the Douglas Street area but may also be in the Park Drive area.

Her name has been entered into a national database and her disappearance has been reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown hair that she normally wears in a bun on top of her head and she has brown eyes. She has post earrings in the lobes of upper cartilage of both ears.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100 or 911.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments