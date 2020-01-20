After teaching 30 years in the Hickory Public Schools system, Patricia Middleton retired and now has plenty of time to devote to her love of writing.
“I began writing in my early years,” she said. “I developed a love for journaling. At that time it was simply a jotting down of ideas and experiences. I never became serious about writing until attending a poetry seminar at the North Carolina Center of Advancement of Teaching, located at Western Carolina University.”
After the seminar, Middleton focused on her writing. Her first big project was a short story that became a gift to her pastor. “At the end of one of my small group Bible studies at Resurrection Church, we decided to surprise our pastor with a gift during Pastor Appreciation,” she said. “I mentioned a short story I had written. After sharing it with them, we decided it was the perfect gift with the perfect message.
“From here I believe the Lord allowed me to see the power of the written word, how it can reach those who read it and touch their lives in the most amazing ways,” Middleton explained.
She mostly writes children’s books, such as "What Shall We Give Him?" -- a fictional tale about gift giving and the true meaning of Christmas.
“Through the years of being in education I have seen the desperate need for families to find time to communicate,” she said. “I decided to try to aid this process by presenting short stories with messages of hope.”
Her books can be found here: www.outskirtspress.com
Middleton started her education career in inner city Atlanta, Georgia. “During those five years I taught with a group of experienced educators who never ceased to amaze me,” she said. “I remember learning so much from them as well as observing the true art of teaching the young child.”
During this time, Middleton also helped initiate the first Girl Scout troop in the community, was part of a three-member women’s group that developed the first day care center in the Techwood area and was awarded the Teacher of the Year at Gideons Elementary School.
Her successes didn’t stop when she moved to Hickory and began teaching in elementary schools with Hickory Public Schools.
“After arriving in Hickory I was given the opportunity to join the ranks of another outstanding group of educators and school system,” Middleton said. “While with HPS I taught kindergarten, first and second grade levels at both Kenworth Elementary and Jenkins Elementary.
When asked which grade level was her favorite, she couldn’t decide. “Although each has its own unique differences and challenges, I have enjoyed every one,” she said.
“During the years spent in Hickory Public Schools I was very humbled to have been recognized and nominated for many educator awards/recognitions — yet, I believe the most important memory is that I was part of an educational community that worked together to achieve the same goal,” Middleton said.
“Each year students were well cared for, nurtured, attained academic growth and most importantly developed an intrinsic desire to learn,” she continued. “This can only be accomplished through a dedicated educational community.”
