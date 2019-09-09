A local attorney was arrested on two misdemeanor charges in Blowing Rock over the weekend.

Herbert Howard Pearce, of Conover, is charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and resisting a public officer, according to a report from the Blowing Rock Police Department.

Pearce is a criminal defense attorney who represents clients in several counties, including Catawba County.

At 12:34 a.m. on Sept. 7, officers with the Blowing Rock Police Department responded to a domestic call on Royal Oaks Drive, according to the report.

Pearce had his first appearance in Watauga County District Court on Monday.

Bond information and the police photo were not available at the time of publication.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Jordan Hensley is the court reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. ​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments