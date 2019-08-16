Athletes Lab, LLC in Maiden recently announced the hiring of former college head coach and collegiate coaching veteran Aaron Rembert to lead the day-to-day operations of the organization. Rembert will join his two brothers, Owner/CEO Grant Rembert and Vice President Fore Rembert, as the Chief Operating Officer of the organization.
Aaron Rembert’s addition is the latest of hires that already includes Cameron Beard as Head of Teams, Adam Windham as 14U coach and John Markley as 15U coach and Pitching Coordinator. The latest additions to the organization teams are Greg Kirk as 13U coach, Channon Vogel as 10U coach, Dana Burns as 10U coach and Todd Jenkins as 8U coach. The organization now has over 75 combined years of experience at the college and high school levels.
“We are very pleased to announce the addition of Aaron Rembert to the organization,” said Grant Rembert. “He has devoted his life to the game of baseball, development of young men on and off the field, and recruiting. His experience and background running an extremely successful program as collegiate head coach and as a recruiting coordinator at a Division I school for a combined 15 years will give our athletes in the organization invaluable access to the latest in pitching development, recruiting/college contacts and overall player development.
"Our athletes are surrounded by the best in the industry from a development standpoint and recruiting aspect," he added. "There is no one that has more insight and college contacts to help our student-athletes get recruited at a high level. Our goal from the beginning was to help grow baseball in the Unifour and beyond and we took a significant step forward in this area.”
Aaron Rembert’s resume as a player and coach is both impressive and extensive. He was a key component of Maiden High School’s 1999 state championship team. An all-state, conference player of the year and All-American performer, Rembert's jersey has since been retired at Maiden.
Rembert went on to sign a scholarship to play for UNC Asheville under Mike Roberts and Matt Myers. His freshman year he earned Freshman All-American and set the school record in saves. He went on to set several more school records. After his playing days, Rembert jumped into coaching at the college level. He coached for four years at Mars Hill University as assistant coach and also coached in the Cape Cod League. He then went to his alma mater, UNC Asheville, for three years.
During his time at UNC Asheville, Rembert’s pitching staff flourished and several of his pitchers went on to play professional baseball. After that Rembert went to Mars Hill to be the head coach and remained in that position for seven years until he resigned and made the decision to join Athletes Lab. During his time as head coach his teams set many pitching records, offensive records and team records. Numerous players garnered postseason accolades and went on to play professional baseball.
“I am excited for this opportunity and I am excited for me and my family to get back into the area,” Rembert said. “I look forward to expanding Athletes Lab, making a positive impact on the athletes in the area and mentoring young men on their journey from a young age to reaching their goals of playing in college and beyond.”
Rembert will begin working with athletes and teams starting Monday.