Athletes Lab announces summer camps for softball, baseball

MAIDEN — Athletes Lab Performance Center announced Thursday two summer camps for the month of July. A softball camp for ages 8-14 will be held beginning on July 13, while a baseball camp for the same age group will start on July 20.
The softball camp takes place July 13-16, with skills training going from 9 a.m. to noon each day, lunch (not included in the cost of the camp) from noon to 12:45 p.m. and strength and conditioning from 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The baseball camp takes place July 20-23, with skills training going from 9 a.m. to noon each day, lunch (not included in the cost of the camp) from noon to 12:45 p.m. and strength and conditioning from 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The cost for each camp is $100, and money is due at the door on the opening day.
Contact Athletes Lab Chief Operating Officer Aaron Rembert via email at agrembert.21@gmail.com with questions.
Additionally, more information about Athletes Lab can be found at www.athleteslab.org.
