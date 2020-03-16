A wreck involving four vehicles in Hickory left at least five people injured around 11 a.m. on Monday.
Hickory Police Officer Ericka Heath said the injuries were to adults and children. One of the injured is being flown to a hospital.
The wreck closed all lanes of the intersection of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard and 11th Avenue.
Hickory firefighters worked to get someone out of a vehicle involved in the crash.
Catawba County EMS and Hickory Police Department were also on scene.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
My goodness, I wish people in the area would slow down, pay careful attention, and stop being careless.
In the past year, it has become popular to drive obnoxiously. People turn right on red immediately in front of others. They speed recklessly through red lights.
It's as though caring for others has taken a backseat to selfishness and recklessness.
Please. Turn off the cellphone, breathe deeply, and care about that other drive or pedestrian. They are human beings, too. Someone loves them.
