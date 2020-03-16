Wreck 3.16

The Hickory Fire Department worked to free one person stuck in a car in a wreck on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard Monday.

A wreck involving four vehicles in Hickory left at least five people injured around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Hickory Police Officer Ericka Heath said the injuries were to adults and children. One of the injured is being flown to a hospital.

The wreck closed all lanes of the intersection of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard and 11th Avenue.

Hickory firefighters worked to get someone out of a vehicle involved in the crash.

Catawba County EMS and Hickory Police Department were also on scene.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

