Assistant County Manager Dewey Harris will retire in June 2020, according to a Catawba County release.
Harris has served as an assistant county manager in Catawba County for 11 years. During his three decades in government service, he has also worked for local governments in Oregon and Washington, according to the release.
“I feel blessed to work in a profession where you can work with others to positively impact the socioeconomic wellbeing of an entire community,” Harris said via the release. “It’s been an amazing opportunity for my supportive family and also for me professionally.”
Harris’ community service has included membership on board related to human service, education and the arts.