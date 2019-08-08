The earliest day high schools in North Carolina can host football scrimmages is Saturday, and many area teams will be in action beginning that morning. Several scrimmages are also scheduled for next week.
Here’s a look at the upcoming scrimmage schedule for squads in Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties, as well as Draughn and East Burke (teams are listed in alphabetical order and home scrimmages are in bold):
ALEXANDER CENTRAL
Saturday, Aug. 10, vs. Bandys (6 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 15, at Maiden (6:30 p.m.)
BANDYS
Saturday, Aug. 10, at Alexander Central (6 p.m.)
Friday, Aug. 16, vs. Draughn at East Burke (5 p.m.)*
BUNKER HILL
Saturday, Aug. 10, vs. North Gaston/West Lincoln (9:30 a.m.)
Friday, Aug. 16, vs. Cherryville (6 p.m.)
DRAUGHN
Saturday, Aug. 10, vs. R-S Central (9:30 a.m.)
Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Chase (7 p.m.)
Friday, Aug. 16, vs. Bandys at East Burke (5 p.m.)*
EAST BURKE
Tuesday, Aug. 13, vs. North Wilkes (6 p.m.)
Friday, Aug. 16, vs. R-S Central (8:15 p.m.)*
FRED T. FOARD
Saturday, Aug. 10, at North Lincoln with East Gaston also attending (6 p.m.)
Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Cherryville (6 p.m.)
HIBRITEN
Saturday, Aug. 10, vs. Crest (6 p.m.)
Friday, Aug. 16, at South Point (10 a.m.)
HICKORY
Saturday, Aug. 10, at Burns with Asheville and Hendersonville also attending (6 p.m.)
Friday, Aug. 16, vs. South Iredell at Mooresville High School (7:30 p.m.)*
MAIDEN
Saturday, Aug. 10, vs. Watauga (10 a.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 15, vs. Alexander Central (6:30 p.m.)
NEWTON-CONOVER
Saturday, Aug. 10, vs. Freedom/Forestview (6 p.m.)
Friday, Aug. 16, vs. Kings Mountain at Burns High School (7 p.m.)*
SOUTH CALDWELL
Saturday, Aug. 10, at West Iredell with Hickory Hawks also attending (10 a.m.)
ST. STEPHENS
Saturday, Aug. 10, at East Surry (10 a.m.)
Friday, Aug. 16 vs. Wilkes Central at West Wilkes High School (8 p.m.)*
WEST CALDWELL
Tuesday, Aug. 13, at McDowell (10 a.m.)
Friday, Aug. 16, at West Lincoln (6:30 p.m.)
*Denotes a scrimmage that is part of a jamboree. Local jamborees include the Burke County Jamboree at East Burke, the Mooresville High School Jamboree, the Cleveland County Jamboree at Burns High School and the Wilkes County Jamboree at West Wilkes High School.
BURKE COUNTY JAMBOREE SCHEDULE
Several area high schools will participate in jamborees over the next week, including the Burke County Jamboree at East Burke. Here is the full schedule for the 10th annual Burke County Jamboree:
Draughn vs. Bandys, 5 p.m.
Patton vs. Madison, 6:05 p.m.
Freedom vs. Lake Norman, 7:10 p.m.
East Burke vs. R-S Central, 8:15 p.m.