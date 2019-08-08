Steven Montgomery

Alexander Central's Steven Montgomery (23) tries to get by the Hickory defense for a gain in this file photo. The Cougars host Bandys Saturday in one of several local scrimmages slated to take place over the next week.

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

The earliest day high schools in North Carolina can host football scrimmages is Saturday, and many area teams will be in action beginning that morning. Several scrimmages are also scheduled for next week.

Here’s a look at the upcoming scrimmage schedule for squads in Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties, as well as Draughn and East Burke (teams are listed in alphabetical order and home scrimmages are in bold):

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Saturday, Aug. 10, vs. Bandys (6 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 15, at Maiden (6:30 p.m.)

BANDYS

Saturday, Aug. 10, at Alexander Central (6 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 16, vs. Draughn at East Burke (5 p.m.)*

BUNKER HILL

Saturday, Aug. 10, vs. North Gaston/West Lincoln (9:30 a.m.)

Friday, Aug. 16, vs. Cherryville (6 p.m.)

DRAUGHN

Saturday, Aug. 10, vs. R-S Central (9:30 a.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Chase (7 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 16, vs. Bandys at East Burke (5 p.m.)*

EAST BURKE

Tuesday, Aug. 13, vs. North Wilkes (6 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 16, vs. R-S Central (8:15 p.m.)*

FRED T. FOARD

Saturday, Aug. 10, at North Lincoln with East Gaston also attending (6 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Cherryville (6 p.m.)

HIBRITEN

Saturday, Aug. 10, vs. Crest (6 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 16, at South Point (10 a.m.)

HICKORY

Saturday, Aug. 10, at Burns with Asheville and Hendersonville also attending (6 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 16, vs. South Iredell at Mooresville High School (7:30 p.m.)*

MAIDEN

Saturday, Aug. 10, vs. Watauga (10 a.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 15, vs. Alexander Central (6:30 p.m.)

NEWTON-CONOVER

Saturday, Aug. 10, vs. Freedom/Forestview (6 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 16, vs. Kings Mountain at Burns High School (7 p.m.)*

SOUTH CALDWELL

Saturday, Aug. 10, at West Iredell with Hickory Hawks also attending (10 a.m.)

ST. STEPHENS

Saturday, Aug. 10, at East Surry (10 a.m.)

Friday, Aug. 16 vs. Wilkes Central at West Wilkes High School (8 p.m.)*

WEST CALDWELL

Tuesday, Aug. 13, at McDowell (10 a.m.)

Friday, Aug. 16, at West Lincoln (6:30 p.m.)

*Denotes a scrimmage that is part of a jamboree. Local jamborees include the Burke County Jamboree at East Burke, the Mooresville High School Jamboree, the Cleveland County Jamboree at Burns High School and the Wilkes County Jamboree at West Wilkes High School.

 

BURKE COUNTY JAMBOREE SCHEDULE

Several area high schools will participate in jamborees over the next week, including the Burke County Jamboree at East Burke. Here is the full schedule for the 10th annual Burke County Jamboree:

Draughn vs. Bandys, 5 p.m.

Patton vs. Madison, 6:05 p.m.

Freedom vs. Lake Norman, 7:10 p.m.

East Burke vs. R-S Central, 8:15 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments