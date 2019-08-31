HICKORY — The streets of Hickory are lined with numerous landscapes and spaces that have been beautifully renovated or restored. Each year, the City of Hickory’s Community Appearance Commission (CAC) takes nominations for its annual Beautification Awards Program, which highlights these attractive areas.
Beautification Awards are presented to individuals and groups who have made an outstanding effort in crafting, developing, and maintaining a beautiful property either through landscaping or renovations and/or restorations to a building within the City of Hickory limits.
Strong nominations will include landscapes that are visually appealing, inviting, and utilize materials creatively. Overall enhancement to the neighborhood should also be considered, as well as whether plants are drought-tolerant and native or locally-adapted. It is important to note that any topped trees on a property will disqualify a project.
Nominations for the Renovation and/or Restoration Projects Award, in the Buildings and Structures category, should consist of properties with improvements that maintain and enhance the overall architectural character and integrity of the structure or the neighborhood and reutilize an existing structure.
“The Beautification Awards Program gives citizens the opportunity to recognize properties that have gone above and beyond to improve their appearance and the community they are located within,” said Cal Overby, staff liaison to the CAC. “Over the years, there have been all types of nominations from all parts of the City - from renovated businesses and meticulously landscaped homes, to service projects from local scouts.”
To nominate a property, submit a nomination form, which can be found at http://www.hickorync.gov/content/community-appearance-commission, along with at least one photograph of the property, to the Community Appearance Commission, Attention: Cal Overby, City of Hickory, P.O. Box 398, Hickory, NC 28603.
Nominations may come from individuals outside of Hickory city limits, but the nominated property must be within the city limits. Submittal deadline is Sept. 30. Awards presentations will be made at a reception in October, prior to a regularly scheduled City Council meeting. Call 828-323-7422 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.