HIDDENITE — As part of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s 38th Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 28, Appalachian Young People’s Theatre (AYPT) from Appalachian State University will perform “How Things Happen in Three” on the Baptist Church Stage at 10 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m.
The family-friendly, fast-paced comedy is free.
AYPT performances at Celebration are made possible through the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University, funded by Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center founders, the late R.Y. and Eileen Lackey Sharpe.
The Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.