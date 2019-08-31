HIDDENITE — As part of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s 38th Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 28, Appalachian Young People’s Theatre (AYPT) from Appalachian State University will perform “How Things Happen in Three” on the Baptist Church Stage at 10 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m.

The family-friendly, fast-paced comedy is free.

AYPT performances at Celebration are made possible through the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University, funded by Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center founders, the late R.Y. and Eileen Lackey Sharpe.

The Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

