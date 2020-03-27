The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced its 2020 NABC Division II All-District teams on Wednesday. After previously earning First Team All-South Atlantic Conference and Second Team All-Region selections from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, Lenoir-Rhyne junior R.J. Gunn picked up Second Team All-District honors.
The third-leading scorer in the SAC at 19.6 points per game, Gunn shot 49.9% from the field. He started all 28 games for the Bears, hitting 61 3-pointers at a 35.5% clip.
The 6-foot-7 forward also led L-R in rebounding at 6.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked ninth in the conference. Joining him on the Second Team were USC Aiken’s Faison Brock, Catawba’s Devin Cooper, Belmont Abbey’s Romeao Ferguson and Augusta’s Rafael Monteiro.
Members of the First Team All-District squad included Belmont Abbey’s DaQuan Abrom, Queens’ Daniel Carr, King’s Jordan Floyd, UNC Pembroke’s Akia Pruitt and Lincoln Memorial’s Courvoisier McCauley and Devin Whitfield.
Lincoln Memorial’s Josh Schertz was named District Coach of the Year.
