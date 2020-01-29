The Hickory Soup Kitchen’s board of directors are planning their annual spaghetti dinner, a community tradition since 1994.
“The community support of the spaghetti supper for the last 25 years has had an incredible impact on the lives of the guests we serve,” said Austin Pearce, executive director of HSK.
All proceeds from the event benefit the HSK and their mission to provide nutritious meals and basic essentials to those in need.
“Our success has been solely dependent upon the community’s involvement and we are grateful for the many years of support,” Pearce said.
The dinner will be held Friday, Jan. 31 from 4:30-8 p.m. at 110 Second Street Place SE in Hickory. Dinner includes a hearty portion of spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door or prior to the event at The Hickory Soup Kitchen. Both dine-in and carryout options are available.
For more information, call 828-638-0671 or 828-308-4962.
