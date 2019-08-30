HICKORY — Hickory Museum of Art presents the seventh annual Autolawn Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, on the SALT Block North Lawn, located at 243 Third Ave., NE, in Hickory.
The fundraising event to benefit HMA educational programming features a Euro Classic Car Show, youth judging program, art exhibits, live music, food court, beer garden, and more. The Autolawn Party is a celebration of the automobile. The Euro Classic Car Show offers a wide range of high-quality, original European vehicles in an intimate, informal setting. Entry is free for spectators.
When Hickory Museum of Art was established in 1944, the first exhibitions featured works from American artists produced prior to WWII. To commemorate that time period, this year’s theme is titled “Before the War.” This tribute to the museum’s 75th anniversary celebration will feature a separate display of various makes (US and European) produced up until 1944. Awards will be given in a small number of judged classifications and select categories. Entry classifications include German, Italian, British, Other European Makes, European Motorcycles, and Best Pre-World War II. The public will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award as well as the Youth Judging Contest courtesy of Jason Herman Insurance, Nationwide and Hagerty Insurance. Voting takes place between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with only one ballot per person.
In conjunction with the car show, guests are invited to participate in guided tours of exhibitions “The Art of Adventure” and “How Creativity Happens” with teamHMA members Jon Carfagno, Clarissa Starnes, and Kristina Anthony. Normally these tours are for members only, but in honor of Autolawn, everyone is invited to participate at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Traditional European brews and local craft beers will all be available for purchase in a beer garden while the local Elk’s lodge will be cooking up burgers, brats, and hot dogs. Enjoy ice cream from Cherry Pop’s Ice Cream Shop and coffee beverages from Kade’s Coffee. Alcoholic beverages are courtesy of United Beverage Company; non-alcoholic beverages are provided by Pepsi Bottling Company of Hickory. Bratwurst sausages and cake squares are provided by Lowe’s Foods of Belle Hollow.
Enjoy live music from 1-3:30 p.m. by Tony Eltora and Liam Thomas Bailey. The audience will be entertained by their range of songs based around roots, Americana and soul influences.
Additional fundraising efforts include a Porsche raffle drawing and a 50/50 drawing. Participants in the Porsche raffle will have the opportunity to win a Porsche driving experience for 90 minutes at the Porsche Driving Center in Atlanta. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the event or online beforehand at www.theautolawn.com. You do not need to be present to win. Lodging and transportation to and from Atlanta are not included. Drivers must be 21 in order to participate. The winning ticket holder of the 50/50 drawing will receive 50% of the event ticket sales. Tickets can be purchased for $1 each or six for $5 and you must be present at the time of the drawing to win.
The Seventh Annual Autolawn Party closes with a Sunday drive to Little Switzerland at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8. The public is invited to join the drive regardless of your participation status in the show or the kind of car you drive. If you like to drive, you are in free of charge. The three-hour drive route, organized by Table Rock Sports Car Club, covers approximately 104 miles. Drivers should plan to meet up between 8:30 and 9 a.m. at Paramount Porsche, 1300 South Center St., Hickory. A brief meeting will precede the 9:15 a.m. departure from Hickory.
The Autolawn Party is free for spectators due to support from its presenting sponsors: Porsche of Hickory and Paramount Automotive Group located on U.S. 70 in Hickory. For more information visit www.Paramountauto.com. For more information about the Autolawn Party, or to register for the car show, visit theautolawn.com.
