NEWTON — Several activities special to the Reunion Day agenda of the 130th annual Soldiers Reunion week-long festival honoring all Catawba County military veterans are planned by Newton American Legion Post 16, one of the Reunion sponsors for nearly a century.
Two of the Reunion Day projects of the veterans’ organization are part of “the reason for Reunion, for why this tribute to our warriors has lasted so long,” said Ron Harris, Legion post commander.
On Thursday at 10 a.m., an outdoor memorial service will be held on the west (Main Avenue) side of the former county courthouse in Newton. Recognition will be given to veterans and members of patriotic organizations who have died since Soldiers Reunion of 2018. The public is urged to attend the morning memorial service, when veterans’ groups will place wreaths honoring their recently deceased members on the War Memorial and other monuments.
Participating groups include Newton Legion Post 16; Hickory Legion Post 48 and auxiliary; Hickory Legion Post 544 and auxiliary; Maiden Legion Post 240 and auxiliary; Newton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5303 and auxiliary; Hickory VFW Post 544 and auxiliary; Hickory Disabled American Veterans Post 34; Newton Post 16 Sons of the American Legion; Ransom-Sherrill Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy; Lavinia S. Wilfong Chapter, Order of the Confederate Rose and Order of the Black Rose; Capt. C.F. Connor Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans; Hickory Tavern Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; John Hoyle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; Catawba County Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution.
Following the posting of the colors by Bandys High School Army Jr. ROTC cadets, Kurt Benfield will sing the national anthem. Post 16 Honor Guard will conduct a salute to warriors and play “Taps” for the deceased.
The speaker will be American Legion Department Commander of North Carolina James D. Moore, a member of American Legion Post 94 in Snow Hill. He was elected state commander of the 36,000-member American Legion Department of North Carolina at ceremonies in Raleigh
A proud airman in the United States Air Force and soldier in the Army National Guard, Moore served in the US Air Force from 1960-1969, and in the Army National Guard from 1982-2000. He worked for the United Parcel Service from 1969-1979. He is a 2009 graduate of National Legion College.
“Another event that we host, and which is the heart of Soldiers Reunion, is our free fish fry lunch,” Harris said. All local veterans are invited to attend the meal at the Legion Post headquarters on Southwest Boulevard (U.S. 321 Business) in Newton. It begins at noon.
At 2 p. m. the Legionnaires will host a reception at the meeting room of the main Catawba County Library complex on West C Street in Newton when the seven Miss Reunion beauty queens and their courts will be available to greet dignitaries and guests for the 4 p.m. Reunion program on The Square. Refreshments will be served at the reception and the public is invited to attend.
At 5 p. m. when the Reunion parade begins, the Legion post will have a float in the lineup of entries.