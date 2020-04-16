Gas prices have been plummeting since late March and may keep dropping.
The national average gas price is currently $1.85, and could dip to $1.49 by mid-April. Prices haven’t been that low since 2004, according to GasBuddy.
“This is an unprecedented event. We’re experiencing one of the biggest historical collapses in gas prices, including the Great Recession of 2008,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
As of Wednesday morning, North Carolina’s average gas price is $1.65 and Catawba County’s is $1.61, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices have been steadily decreasing since February as COVID-19 lockdowns reduced driving, keeping folks home.
“World demand for oil has plummeted virtually overnight while domestic demand for gasoline continues to fall off a cliff with more states implementing shelter-in-place orders,” DeHaan said. “Prices will continue to fall in the days ahead with currently no end in sight."
The last time the national average dipped below $1.99 was in 2016, according to a GasBuddy press release. It was caused by a crash in the oil market.
“Motorists need not be in any hurry to fill up, and those who do should be shopping around as prices will continue to race lower,” DeHaan said via the release. “Some lucky Americans may be able to fill for 99 cents per gallon.”
