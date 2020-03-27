Douglas Bowman was made acting chief at Taylorsville Police Department on Monday and will be officially promoted to chief of police this summer.
Bowman was raised in Alexander County and has served Taylorsville and Alexander County as a law enforcement officer since 1993.
“It’s great for me because I’ve lived here and worked here all my life,” Bowman said. “I know what to expect of people and what they expect of me.”
Starting out as a patrol officer, he worked through the ranks of the Taylorsville Police Department as a lieutenant, captain and now acting chief.
Bowman said he was meant to take on his new role in the summer, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was decided for him to be acting chief sooner.
“With time, I want to be more involved in the community and my officers to be more involved,” Bowman said. Bowman said the pandemic has made it difficult to accomplish this now, but he will aim for officers to be present at more events and in schools.
Bowman’s father is Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman. Douglas Bowman said his father offered him guidance and encouragement throughout his career.
“I want to thank the town and the town officials for trusting me,” Douglas Bowman said.
Douglas Bowman thanked his wife, Amanda, and son, Colten, for the support they’ve given him.
Alexander County Sheriff awarded Long Leaf PineSheriff Chris Bowman joined the Order of the Long Leaf Pine after 41 years of service with the sheriff’s office.
Former Sheriff Ray Warren presented Chris Bowman with the award at East Taylorsville Baptist Church where Bowman was surrounded by friends, family and members of the community, Capt. Chad Pennell of the sheriff’s office said.
“It was a very emotional moment,” Chris Bowman said.
Chris Bowman said he was scheduled to be at the church to give a scam talk to those in the community. That talk never happened and he was instead made the guest of honor in a surprise ceremony. “I heard my daughter Amy say, ‘You were scammed,” he said.
Chris Bowman said he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970 and left the service in 1972. The same year, he became a firefighter with the Wittenburg Fire Department in Alexander County. He served there until 1979 when he joined the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
“I had never dreamed that I would ever get that kind of award,” Chris Bowman said. “It was quite a surprise.”
“He’s always been fair, courteous and always been about serving the citizens of Alexander County,” Pennell said. Pennell said he’s worked with Sheriff Bowman for 28 years and never knew him to complain even once.
Family in attendance included Chris Bowman’s wife Elizabeth, mother Elaine Bowman, son Douglas Bowman and his wife Amanda, daughter Amy Palmer and her husband Larry Palmer, grandchildren Kasi Palmer and Colten Bowman, and sister Penny Chapman.
Chris Bowman said he remembered his father, Kenneth Bowman, who died five years ago.
“My family has always been behind me ever since I’ve started in ’79,” Chris Bowman said.
“He puts the county over everything,” Amy Palmer, who recommended her father earn the award, said. “He loves his county.”
Douglas Bowman said when he started his career in law enforcement his father gave him some advice. “Not to do it for the money,” he said.
“He (Chris Bowman) said, ‘Love what you do’ and I do,” Douglas Bowman continued.
“(Receiving the award) will stick with me in my mind forever,” Chris Bowman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.