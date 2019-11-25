An Alexander County woman threatened workers with a firearm at a cell tower Sunday after complaining she was hearing voices come across her phone.
Susan Moose, 61, approached a cell tower near her home on Fairgrounds Road while workers were there.
Moose had a firearm in hand, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said, and she fired off a couple of rounds before she barricaded herself inside her home.
Bowman said Moose used furniture to block entrances to her home and she had two axes.
Bowman said officers entered her home and detained Moose. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.
Moose complained about the cell tower to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for several months before the incident, saying voices were being transmitted across her phone, Bowman added.
