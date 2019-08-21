The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a suspicious person.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, there is a heavy sheriff’s deputy presence along the 1200 to 1400 block of Highway 127 near Stafford Mountain Road.
A white male wearing camouflage pants, green checkered flannel shirt, green bandanna and ball cap was seen possibly carrying a long gun at around 9 a.m.
There was also a break-in at a residence near that location at around that same time.
The sheriff’s office is asking if anyone sees someone on foot or in a vehicle matching that description to call 911.