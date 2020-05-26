An Alexander County man was arrested on assault charges after being involved in a domestic altercation with his father on Monday.
Alexander County deputies and EMS responded to a call to a residence on Hiddenite Church Road in reference to an unconscious person, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
James Roger Morton II, 62, was found unconscious. CPR was administered by first responders.
Officers found his son, James Roger Morton III, 37, in the driveway of the residence and learned that the victim was unconscious due to injuries from an assault that occurred at the residence, according to the release.
Evidence showed that there was a physical altercation between father and son, the release said.
EMS pronounced James Roger Morton II dead on the scene.
James Roger Morton III was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.
This investigation is continuing pending autopsy results.
