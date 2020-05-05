Catawba County reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, leaving the county with 65 confirmed cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Of Catawba County’s confirmed cases, at least 38 people have recovered from the coronavirus and four people are hospitalized.
The confirmed cases only include those that have been tested and confirmed in a laboratory, so it is not a complete count of COVID-19 cases because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to public health.
Catawba County remains with one COVID-19 death, which was reported in ealry April.
Alexander County has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident who is an employee at Tyson Foods in Wilkes County, according to a press release from Alexander County. The food processing plant is linked to numerous cases of coronavirus, according to the press release.
The Alexander County resident is in isolation and doing well, the release said.
The other four people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Alexander County have all recovered, the release said.
Burke County reported its 10th death associated with COVID-19 on Monday evening. The person was in their 80s with underlying medical conditions, according to a press release from the county.
Statewide, there are at least 12,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
At least 452 people have died from COVID-19 and 534 people are hospitalized.
At least 151,800 tests have been completed in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS.
In Catawba County, 1,019 tests have come back negative, up by 31 from Monday.
