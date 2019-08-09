The Alexander Central football team held its 2019 picture day on Thursday morning, followed by the Cougars’ latest fall practice. According to head coach Butch Carter, his squad has a lot of depth at the skill positions. Among the Cougars’ myriad of rushing options are seniors AJ Miller and Steven Montgomery and juniors Dayente Calhoun and Daniel Morgan. Senior Easton Rhoney returns at quarterback, while junior Lance Justice could also see time under center. Defensively, impact players for Alexander Central include senior Jamison Benfield and sophomore Russell Frasier at linebacker, Miller, Montgomery and senior Bryson Abernathy in the secondary and juniors Ryheem Craig and Landon Dula on the line.
Look for a full 2019 Alexander Central football preview in the Friday, Aug. 23, edition of the Hickory Daily Record. Additionally, check out upcoming editions of the HDR for more photos from local high school football practices.