Virus Outbreak-New York Flyover

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover New York City skyline, Tuesday April 28, 2020, in New York. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the N.C. Air National Guard will pay a similar tribute to frontline workers in the state. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

 Bebeto Matthews

The N.C. Air National Guard will conduct a flyover as a show of appreciation to health care and other frontline workers in a number of cities Thursday, including Hickory.

The Air National Guard announced plans for the flyover in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

“This Air Force Salute is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American Heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” according to the post.

The flyover will begin in the Asheville area moving east and is expected to reach Hickory around 11:07 a.m., according to the post.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

