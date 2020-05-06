The N.C. Air National Guard will conduct a flyover as a show of appreciation to health care and other frontline workers in a number of cities Thursday, including Hickory.
The Air National Guard announced plans for the flyover in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.
“This Air Force Salute is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American Heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” according to the post.
The flyover will begin in the Asheville area moving east and is expected to reach Hickory around 11:07 a.m., according to the post.
