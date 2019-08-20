LENOIR — Advance care planning is a process to help your loved ones know how to speak for you if you are ever unable to make your own medical decisions. It is planning for the unexpected.
Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care partners with the Caldwell Senior Center to offer two advance care planning workshops at no cost to the community on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. The next workshops will be held Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Caldwell Senior Center in Lenoir, and Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at Caldwell Hospice’s McCreary Family Professional Center, 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson.
Join retired local attorney Houston Groome in Lenoir and attorney Hugh Wilson in Hudson for either of these workshops.
Notaries and witnesses will be available to help anyone who wants to complete their documents at the clinic. For more information or to register, call 828-758-2883.