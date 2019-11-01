LENOIR - Advance care planning is a process to help your loved ones know how to speak for you if you are ever unable to make your own medical decisions. It is planning for the unexpected.

Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care partners with the Caldwell Senior Center to offer an advance care planning workshop at no cost to the community on Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the Caldwell Senior Center in Lenoir.

Join retired local attorney Houston Groome for this  workshop.

“Deciding, discussing and documenting your health care wishes helps ensure your health care wishes are known and honored. It also gives you peace of mind that you have made appropriate preparations," Groome said.

Notaries and witnesses will be available to help anyone who wants to complete their documents at the clinic. For more information, or to register, call 828-758-2883, or visit Eventbrite.com.

