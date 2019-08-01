HICKORY — The public is invited to join Anelle Ammons, home horticulture and green industry agent with the Catawba County Cooperative Extension, on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library for a presentation about adding flowers in your landscape.
Come and learn about strategies to get more color into your landscape throughout the season. This presentation is part of the Advanced Gardener series designed to help both beginner and advanced gardeners enjoy all of the health, enjoyment, and learning that comes from managing the home landscape and growing some of your own produce.
All presentations in the series are free and open to the public. People can attend the programs of interest or pursue certification by attending all presentations. This year’s curriculum offers two different certification programs. Advanced Gardener certification is available to participants that attend nine of the 11 presentations and complete 20 hours of service/learning activities in 2019. There is no cost for Advanced Gardener certification.
Master Gardener certification requirements include attending all 11 presentations, completing 10 hours of extension workshop education, completing online quizzes and exams, completing a weed collection project, completing a home landscape project, completing a 1,000-square-foot garden design project, and completing 40 hours of community service in gardening activities. The cost for Master Gardener certification is $100.
For more information, call 304-0500 ext. 7235. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.