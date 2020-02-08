Saturday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, Fred T. Foard’s wrestling team will make its fourth appearance in seven years at the finals of the dual state tournament. Winners of the 3A titles in 2013 and 2015, the Tigers will seek to add a 2A trophy to the mantle when they take on Croatan at 3 p.m.
The Tigers had a rough bracket to get to the finals. After defeating Mount Pleasant 58-24 in the first round, Foard ousted rival West Lincoln 36-33 on the road to end the reign of the two-time 2A dual-meet champions. The Rebels had ended the Tigers dual season the previous two years, including an upset of an unbeaten Foard team in the West final in 2018.
After a one-day delay due to severe weather, Foard returned Friday to defeat Central Academy, the defending 2A team tournament champion. The Tigers then routed Pisgah 51-19 to punch their ticket to today’s finale.
“It certainly isn’t easy going to the state finals,” Foard coach Mike Carey said after taking team photos with the West Regional trophy. “This is our fourth time getting there, so we’re very appreciative of it and we’re not taking this moment for granted. It’s a great feeling getting there.”
The Tigers have a chance to accomplish a first in the program’s history — an undefeated season. Currently at 46-0, Foard has taken on all comers. It could be argued that if the Tigers win today, they would be the top dual team in the state. Of the seven other teams wrestling in the four classifications, the Tigers have beaten four of them. Included in that group is 1A West champion Avery County, both 3A finalists Enka and Northern Guilford and 4A East champion Cardinal Gibbons.
What makes Foard so tough to beat in duals is the ability to mix and match wrestlers to neutralize opponents. In the four playoff matches, 19 different wrestlers went to the mat in the 14 weight classes. That starts with back-to-back state champion Landon Foor. While he will wrestle at his customary 182 pounds in the upcoming individual tournaments, Foor (54-0) has yet to wrestle at that weight in the dual playoffs. In three of his four matches, he wrestled up two classes at 220 pounds. The other match was at 195, at which he pinned Mount Pleasant’s Levi Kluttz for just the second time this season. The first was also by Foor. The presence of Foor in the West Lincoln match pushed the Rebels to move state qualifier Harley Scronce from 220 to 285. The Tigers have three different wrestlers that can go at 106 or 113, two wrestlers at 120 and several options from 160 to 220.
The Tigers also are able to get key contributions from just about any place in the lineup. On Tuesday against West Lincoln, it was Jamie Richard at 126 that pinned 2019 state fourth-place winner Langston Hoffman to open up a close match. On Friday against Central Academy, Justin Whalen found 20 seconds to turn a match in his favor and outlast 2019 state fifth-place winner Preston Scarborough.
It’s such contributions that has a special place for Carey, in comparison to his other championship teams.
“It’s hard to compare,” pondered Carey. “But at the same time, they’re such a gritty bunch. There’s something special about them. They just keep competing and they enjoy each other. So, that makes it special and I’m so proud of them.”
On the other side, Croatan is in the finals for the eight time in 11 seasons, but success on this stage has been limited. The Cougars were routed 54-16 a year ago by West Lincoln. Croatan is the last East region program to win the 2A state title, which came in 2011.
However, Croatan hopes its experience in championship matches will keep the nerves calm on the big stage. Seven wrestlers return from last year, including Luke Walker and Anthony Marello, both of whom won matches against the Rebels in 2019.
The Cougars advanced to the finals without two more of the wrestlers from last season. Walter Gladwell (220), who was sixth in the 2A state tournament last February, has been out since Jan. 7, and Max Buglisi (113) was hurt in a holiday tournament in December.
The Cougars won the Coastal 8 2A Conference dual-meet title, but was the runner-up to Dixon in the conference tournament.
NCHSAA 2A STATE DUAL-TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
FRED T. FOARD vs. CROATAN
GREENSBORO COLISEUM FIELDHOUSE
FRED T. FOARD TIGERS (46-0)
HEAD COACH: Mike Carey
DUAL FINALS APPREARANCES: *2013, 2014, *2015 (*championship)
EXPECTED WRESTLERS:
106: William Auton (33-1) or Brock Carey (36-2); 113: Ian Willis (24-8) or Carey; 120: Dawson Cody (31-17); 126: Jamie Richard (46-12) or Spencer Bechtol (20-5); 132: Zane Birtchet (50-7); 138: Braden Wharten (46-8); 145: Dalton Jackson (37-13); 152: Justin Whalen (48-9); 160: David Weaver (41-6) or Evan Steiger (21-8); 170: Hunter Lloyd 36-4), or Weaver; 182: Landon Foor (54-0) or Lloyd; ; 195: Jacob Belton (48-9) or Foor; 220: Dylan Smith (26-15) or Foor; 285: Mo McAfee (36-13)
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: 2/4 vs. Mount Pleasant 58-24; 2/4 at West Lincoln 36-33; 2/7 vs. Central Academy 38-26; 2/7 vs. Pisgah 51-19.
CROATAN COUGARS (Newport) (26-3)
HEAD COACH: David Perry
DUAL FINALS APPEARANCES: 2005, 2006, *2010, *2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019
EXPECTED WRESTLERS: (records from 2/7 regionals were not entered at the time this was prepared)
106: Jacob Caldwell (43-7) or Noah Pjanic (12-8); 113: Harris Rogers (12-12); 120: Angelica Steffy (11-22); 126: Luke Walker (26-13); 132: Zack Barker (22-19); 138: Anthony Marello (33-15) or Eli Simonette (22-12); 145: Drake Egan (36-11), Marello or Eli Simonette; 152: Colton Sullivan (32-9) or Blake McCabe (7-4); 160: Zach Simonette (29-18) Landon Gray (15-9); 170: Simonette or Gray; 182: Dakota Gray (38-15)’ 195: Ryan Lindsay (36-12) or Carson Perkins (6-6); 220: Zach Lindsay (24-16) or Perkins; 285: Zach Lindsay.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: 2/4 West Davidson 42-30; 2/4 Cummings 66-14; 2/7 Trinity 33-30; 2/7 Washington 37-28.
