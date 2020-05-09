NEWTON — Brandon Johnson knew where he wanted to play college football, and he had the perfect date in mind to announce his intentions. Earlier this week, Newton-Conover’s standout junior football player revealed that he will attend Duke University after he graduates next spring.
The Red Devils’ defensive back and wide receiver, classified by 247Sports.com as a three-star cornerback and ranked the No. 46 player in North Carolina from the class of 2021, made his verbal commitment to the Blue Devils in a video he posted Wednesday evening on Twitter. Wednesday was also his mother’s birthday, making it an extra special day for the woman who helped raise him.
“A couple weeks before her birthday I felt like I was ready to commit and I felt like I knew what school I wanted to go to,” said Johnson, who plans to major in sports management with a minor in business. “So I just decided that May 6, since it was her birthday that could be her birthday present.
“After going back and taking each school into consideration, the pros and cons of each school, I felt like Duke was a great fit for me on and off the football field,” he continued. “My parents and I enjoyed it there.”
Johnson received offers from 12 other schools, including in-state colleges Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina, North Carolina State and Wake Forest. Akron, Army, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Liberty, Northwestern and Tennessee also extended offers to the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, but a full-ride scholarship from Duke was too good to pass up.
“A Duke degree is second to none, so that’s kind of like a no-brainer at that point if you care about your academics that much,” said Johnson. “I felt like Duke was a great academic opportunity and I knew I’d be set up for life after football.”
It “means a lot to me” to play football at the next level, he added. “Especially because it’s a full-ride scholarship, so my parents don’t have to pay anything. That’s what means the most to me.”
But before he heads off to college, Johnson still has another season of high school football left. He’s hoping to help the Red Devils win a conference championship and contend for a state title in 2020.
“Outside of football, going to high school’s a big transition from middle school and you have a lot of fun just meeting new people, new friends,” said Johnson of his time at Newton-Conover. “Once you get to high school, football-wise you look up to the seniors and the juniors on the varsity team because those are just people that can lead you down the right path.”
Johnson thanked his father for coaching him in youth football, and he also credited former Red Devil coach Matt Beam and current coach Steven Pack for their part in his growth as a player.
“Coach Matt Beam was my coach my freshman year and I was on JV,” said Johnson. “He was a great coach and that was a great coaching staff. The varsity team won a lot of games, lost to Shelby in the first round and they ended up losing to Hibriten, which won state.
“I’ve had Coach Pack the past two years and we’ve been building, so it’s been going well,” he continued. “We’re a building program.”
As for Johnson, he’ll look to build off a strong junior year on the gridiron during his senior season this fall. He finished with 1,113 all-purpose yards in 2019, including 662 receiving yards, 235 kickoff return yards and 182 punt return yards.
Johnson also scored eight touchdowns for Newton-Conover last fall, six of them on offense. He led the Red Devils with three interceptions and was tied for the team lead with two fumble recoveries, helping them finish 8-5 overall and 5-2 in South Fork 2A Conference play while collecting their first playoff win since 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.