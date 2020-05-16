Do you want an American flag to display for Memorial Day, but aren’t sure where to get one?
Peter Nelson, managing partner and financial advisor at Spectrum Financial Inc., is making the search easier this year.
Nelson and others at Spectrum Financial found local sponsors to help fund the cost of buying 7,000, 8-by-12-inch spear top stick American flags for local restaurants to hand out with take-out orders. He calls this project the Flags for Heroes — Greater Hickory NC initiative.
“Assuming we will still be in a state of ‘stay at home’ or ‘stay alive at a safe distance’ mode of living and the restaurants don’t have dine-in service yet, the flags (are) available for those ordering take out,” Nelson explained. “If restrictions are lifted, the restaurants can choose their method of distribution.”
Regardless, the flags will be distributed to customers free of charge.
Participating restaurants include Backstreets Bar and Grill, BOCA, Cafe Rule, Charlie Graingers, DaVinci’s, Donut Life, Fourk, Hatch Sandwich Bar, Hickory Wine Shoppe, Market on Main, Olde Hickory Station, Olde Hickory Tap Room, Rancho Viejo, Shell’s BBQ, Thai Lotus, The Olde Tavern, Village Inn, Windy City Grill, and WOOD.
Nelson said he realized he would not be able to celebrate Memorial Day like he usually does.
“The last few years, I have been decorating the Foundation YMCA with flags and flag banners,” he said. “People really appreciated the gesture of the time and effort of putting them up for the holidays. I also put flags out at my church, Corinth Reformed Church.”
“This year with the YMCA being currently closed, I was disappointed that I would not be able to share the gift of visually viewing flags,” Nelson admitted. “I wanted to fill that gap and after regularly seeing the Pinwheels of Hope in April to generate awareness of child abuse the idea to get a large quantity of American flags out in the community was something I wanted to make happen.”
He hopes this project will remind community members of the “absolute blessings of freedom we have as a result of the sacrifices of so many. Be grateful regardless of circumstance.”
Nelson invites locals to join the Facebook group “Flags for Heroes Greater Hickory, North Carolina” in an effort to gather and share stories and memories of the Memorial Day holiday.
Memorial Day is Monday, May 25.
The sponsors for “Flags for Heroes-Greater Hickory NC” include: Adventive LLC, Broome Insurance, Certa Pro, Cosmo Motors, Custom Design Group, Dorran Searigan CPA, Martin Starnes CPA, Mike Johnson Toyota, Moss Marlow Construction, Northwest Drywall, People’s Home Equity, and Spectrum Financial.
“In just organizing this Memorial Day honor initiative we have gotten more participation interest since placing our flag order and sending the memorial card order to the printer,” Nelson said. “As a result, we plan to repeat something similar for the July 4th holiday.”
Spectrum Financial is planning to honor all heroes during the July 4th holiday this year. This includes military and public service personnel, police, fire, EMT, teachers, pastors, health-care providers, and others.
