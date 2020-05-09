Five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported for Catawba County on Saturday, according to the county website.
This brings Catawba County's total case count to 77. As of Saturday, at least 45 people have recovered from the virus and the county has received 1,104 negative test results. Five people are hospitalized, according to the Catawba County website.
The county website also states that not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so these numbers do not represent the total number of people who have or had COVID-19 in the county.
As of Saturday, the statewide total for laboratory-confirmed cases was 14,360, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website.
The website also reported 544 deaths and 513 patients currently hospitalized in 99 North Carolina counties.
