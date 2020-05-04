Catawba County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to an update from Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases bring the county total to 65 laboratory-confirmed cases. Not all cases of the coronavirus are included because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to public health.

At least 38 people with the virus have recovered, according to public health. Four people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Catawba County, up from three people on Sunday.

Statewide, there are at least 11,848 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.

At least 430 of those people known to have coronavirus have died and 498 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 146,439 tests have been completed for coronavirus in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS. In Catawba County, 988 tests have come back negative, up by 22 from Sunday.

