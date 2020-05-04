Catawba County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to an update from Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases bring the county total to 65 laboratory-confirmed cases. Not all cases of the coronavirus are included because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to public health.
At least 38 people with the virus have recovered, according to public health. Four people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Catawba County, up from three people on Sunday.
Statewide, there are at least 11,848 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
At least 430 of those people known to have coronavirus have died and 498 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
At least 146,439 tests have been completed for coronavirus in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS. In Catawba County, 988 tests have come back negative, up by 22 from Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.