Four new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County were reported by the county Public Health department on Saturday.
This brings the county’s total number of cases to 101, with 50 individuals recovering, 1,188 negative test results and two deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health’s website.
The state total of COVID-19 cases is 17,982 as of Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.
A total of 238,586 COVID-19 tests have been completed statewide, with 481 patients currently hospitalized and 652 deaths, according to the website.
