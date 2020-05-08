Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday by the Catawba County Health Department.
The new cases bring the county’s total confirmed cases to 72. The count includes tested and laboratory-confirmed cases but does not include everyone with the virus, because not everyone with the coronavirus is tested, according to public health.
At least 45 people in Catawba County with a confirmed case of COVID-19 have recovered, according to public health.
Five people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Catawba County. The county has seen one death due to COVID-19, which was reported in April.
Statewide, there are at least 13,868 total confirmed cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
At least 527 people have died with COVID-19 and 515 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to NCDHHS.
At least 178,613 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
In Catawba County, 1,087 tests have come back negative, up by 29 from Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
At 5 p.m. on Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s new executive order goes into effect allowing any business not specifically closed under a previous executive order to open. Those not allowed to open include barbershops, nail and hair salons, gyms, movie theaters and restaurant dining rooms.
Retail stores may operate at 50 percent capacity under the new order.
People are now allowed to leave their homes to visit any open business but are encouraged to wear a mask.
