Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 37 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION IN MANY AREAS. * WHERE...THE MOUNTAINS OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, PART OF NORTHEAST GEORGIA, AND THE FOOTHILLS AND NORTHWEST PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&