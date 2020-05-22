A Catawba County man and woman were charged after investigators found more than 300 grams of methamphetamine in the car they were driving, according to a Catawba County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Lowell Thomas Messer, 42, and Angela Marie Rice, 40, were both charged with trafficking methamphetamine. The charges stem from a traffic stop conducted by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office (SEG) Special Enforcement Group.
On May 18, investigators observed Messer operating a vehicle traveling along U.S. Highway 321 in Maiden. Law officers were aware that his driver’s license was revoked and conducted a traffic stop, the release said.
During the traffic stop, investigators located and seized 353 grams of methamphetamine from Messer’s vehicle, according to the release.
Messer was charged in this case with trafficking methamphetamine and driving while license revoked. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Catawba County District Court on June 9.
Rice, a passenger in Messer’s vehicle, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and issued a $1,000 secured bond. Rice is also scheduled for Catawba County District Court on June 9.
Messer was out on bond at the time of his arrest. In April, deputies spotted Messer driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate on East Maiden Road. During the traffic stop, Messer was found to be in possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine and $12,000, according to the release.
Messer was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics paraphernalia at that time. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.
