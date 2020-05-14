Editor's note: This story was updated first at 3:30 p.m. to reflect that Hickory High School scuttled the graduation plans issued earlier in a press release. It was updated a second time at 4:25 p.m. Thursday to reflect the new plans for the school.
Unusual times call for unusual measures.
During a pandemic that ended the school year and effectively shut down the state for weeks, 2020 high school graduations are taking on a decidedly different look.
One school will retain the traditional format but will hand out diplomas to approximately 50 students at a time over two days. And some students and parents will wait as long as early August for diplomas.
Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools have announced their graduation plans.
Hickory High School:
Hickory High School will host their graduation ceremony L.P. Frans Stadium -- home of the Hickory Crawdads minor league baseball team -- on May 29.
Graduating seniors will be divided into two groups in order to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic. One group will begin at 3:30 p.m. and the second group at 6 p.m., according to a press release Thursday afternoon from Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications Beverly Snowden.
She added, as each car with a graduate and his/her family reaches the stage area, 10 graduates at a time will disembark from the cars, line up at least six feet apart, and will approach the stage. As each graduate crosses the stage, their names will be called out over the sound system and broadcast live on social media. Graduates will receive their diploma and then re-enter the car.
At approximately 9 p.m., a fireworks show will celebrate the Class of 2020 and their accomplishments, the release stated. The ceremony will be recorded and the entire graduation will be available on the Hickory High website.
Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School:
Hickory Career and Arts Magnet (HCAM) High School will host a virtual graduation on May 29 at 2 p.m.
The ceremony will be hosted at the school with only administration in attendance and seniors will use Zoom, a video communications service, to take part, according to HCAM Principal Eric Puryear.
The ceremony will include a welcome and expectations during the virtual graduation, student speeches, the principal’s address, declaration of graduates and more.
Newton-Conover High School:
Newton-Conover High School will host individual ceremonies over a four-day period from May 19 to May 22, according to Tammy Hayman, school counselor at Newton-Conover High.
Seniors will go to the high school gym in 10-minute intervals with their family. “We will have a stage with all the pomp and circumstance of graduation,” Hayman said.
Newton-Conover Principal Chris Penley and Superintendent Aron Gabriel will award diplomas. Faculty and staff will be present to congratulate seniors while following social distancing guidelines.
Along with their diplomas, all 170 seniors will be receiving a graduation gift basket. “NCHS is working to make the end of year and graduation as special as possible while in this pandemic,” Hayman said.
Discovery High School:
Discovery High School will host their graduation outside of Corinth Reformed United Church in Hickory on May 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Students and families will park outside the church and only immediate family members are allowed to attend, according to a letter from the school sent out to students.
A few short speeches will be given and each graduate will be called to collect their diploma while staff members will organize the students to ensure safe distancing.
Only students will leave the vehicles. Family is asked to stay in their cars throughout the ceremony.
Once each student receives their diploma, they will return to their vehicle.
“Although it will not be the traditional Discovery graduation, we are going to make it as close to the real thing as we can in order to celebrate all of you properly during this tough time of COVID-19,” the letter stated.
Catawba County Schools
In a recent letter sent to parents and students from Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover, graduation plans were laid out for each high school in the district.
"Our principals and district leadership have worked hard with our graduating seniors and their parents to make sure that our seniors get the recognition they deserve despite the restrictions caused by the global pandemic," Stover said in the letter. "Each school surveyed seniors and their parents to determine what type of ceremony they preferred."
Stover added that the surveys showed students and parents wish to delay in-person graduation ceremonies. The schedule for those ceremonies:
Bandys, Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, and Maiden High Schools:
These campuses will all hold traditional ceremonies outdoors in late July and early August, providing that the state guidance doesn’t change by then.
"We have provided opportunities for an earlier graduation ceremony for students who have special circumstances that require them to graduate on their original date like our students who are pursuing a military career," Stover said in the letter.
Challenger Early College High School:
Graduating seniors will participate in the Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) graduation on the morning of Aug. 1, followed by their high school graduation in the afternoon, again providing that the guidance has not changed.
St. Stephens High School:
St. Stephens High School will hold a modified graduation ceremony on May 29 and May 30 because their school will be under construction later this summer. They will hold five separate graduations of approximately 50 students each. Students will be spaced 10 feet apart on the football field and families will be asked to be socially distanced in the stadium.
Catawba Rosenwald Education Center:
Catawba Rosenwald Education Center will be graduating nine seniors this year. Since their group is small enough to abide by current health guidelines, they will hold their graduation at CVCC on May 29.
