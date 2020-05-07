Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Catawba County on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county’s total at 68 cases. At least 41 of those people have recovered, according to public health.
The case count does not include all coronavirus cases because not everyone who gets the virus is tested, according to public health.
Four people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Catawba County remains with one COVID-19 death, which was reported in early April.
Burke County reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county total to 126 cases. At least 77 of the cases in Burke County are in nursing homes, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website’s last update on Tuesday. At least 63 people have recovered from the coronavirus. Burke County has reported 11 deaths related to COVID-19, according to information from the county
Caldwell County reported one new positive case of coronavirus on Thursday, putting the county total at 54 cases. At least 25 people have recovered from the virus in Caldwell County, according to information from the county.
Alexander County did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, leaving the county total at five confirmed cases, four of which have recovered.
In North Carolina, there are at least 13,397 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, according to NCDHHS. The increase of 639 confirmed cases from Wednesday is the highest day-to-day increase the state has seen, Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said at a press conference on Thursday.
The increase can be attributed to the increase in testing that the state has seen, Cohen said.
“We’re doing more testing, yesterday was a huge testing day for us,” Cohen said. “We know we’re testing more, we know there’s more (cases of the) virus out there, so we knew there were more cases.”
At least 507 people have died from the virus in North Carolina. As of Thursday, 525 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.
At least 171,328 tests have been completed in North Carolina. In Catawba County, 1,058 tests have come back negative, up by five new test results from Wednesday.
In Caldwell County, 1,741 tests have been done and 1,554 came back negative.
