Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s total number of residents who have tested positive to 22.

Catawba County Public Health has received 339 negative test results, according to a press release from the organization on Saturday. The county reported its first coronavirus death on Friday.

Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people who have or had COVID-19.

Because community spread is occurring locally and across North Carolina, all residents are urged to stay home and avoid contact with others to the extent possible.

Case Investigations Ongoing

Public Health is investigating confirmed cases to identify close contacts who may be affected, according to the release. Close contact is defined as being within approximately 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for 10 minutes or longer.

Public Health is assessing the risk of exposure to others and is advising them on appropriate monitoring, testing, and additional protective measures on a case-by-case basis. Protective measures may include temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

