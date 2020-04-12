5e8ca3b258eaa.image.jpg

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Catawba County, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health.

The county’s total is now at least 35 positive cases.

Not all cases of the virus are tested, according to the release. The confirmed cases do not represent the total number of people who have or had COVID-19.

North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,520 positive cases in the state as of Sunday. The state also reported 311 individuals are currently hospitalized and 81 total deaths from the virus.

Because community spread is occurring locally and across North Carolina, all residents are urged to stay home and avoid contact with others to the extent possible.

