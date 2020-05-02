N2005P70005H.jpg

Catawba County Public Health added two new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 60.

Out of these, 36 individuals have recovered, and the county has received 966 negative tests results, according to public health’s website.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 11,509 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases across 98 counties in the state on Saturday at 11 a.m.

In North Carolina there have been 420 deaths, and 502 individuals are currently hospitalized, according to the NCDHHS website.

